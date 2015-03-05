March 5 Csr Plc
* Q4 underlying diluted EPS 0.13 usd versus 0.06 usd year
ago
* Q4 revenue of $188.1m (Q4 2013: $208.2m) down 10%
year-on-year, as expected reflecting mainly a 75% decline in
legacy revenue
* FY underlying earnings per share $0.51, increase of 11%
* FY revenue $774.8m (2013: $960.7m)
* Core business continues to perform well
* On 15 October 2014, CSR and Qualcomm Incorporated
announced that an agreement had been reached regarding the terms
of arecommended cash offer for the company by Qualcomm Global
Trading Pte. Ltd, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of
Qualcomm:
* It is expected that the scheme will become effective by
late summer 2015.
