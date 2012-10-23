LONDON Oct 23 CSR PLC :
* Auto alert - CSR Plc Q3 revenue 282.7 million usd
* Auto alert - CSR Plc Q3 underlying diluted EPS 0.13
usd versus 0.13
usd year ago
* Q3 2012 revenue of $282.7M (Q3 2011: $243.3M, including one
month of zoran),
* Underlying operating profit of $32.2M (Q3 2011: $24.3M), ifrs
operating loss
of $1.9M
* Platform revenue 61% of total revenue in Q3 2012 (Q3 2011:
51%),
* Expect to return up to $285M of cash in Q4 2012
* Expect core revenues to grow approximately in line with
overall forecast
market growth in 2013
* Expect fourth quarter revenues to be in the range of $235M to
$255M