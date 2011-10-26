* Q3 underlying EPS $0.13 (I/B/E/S consensus $0.11

* Expect Q4 revenues to be $230M to $250M

* Shares reverse early losses, up 6 pct (Adds CEO comments, analyst reaction, shares)

By Paul Sandle

LONDON, Oct 26 British chipmaker CSR is seeing caution amongst its customers in the autos, home audio and mobile sectors and so now expects fourth-quarter revenue to fall short of market expectations.

The Cambridge-based company, which makes GPS, bluetooth and wifi chips, said consumer demand was being hit by economic uncertainty in Europe and unemployment in the United States, echoing comments made by its peers.

"There's caution in the market, there's caution in the order patterns," Chief Executive Joep van Beurden said in an interview on Wednesday.

"On the inventory side things are OK, but people are just not willing to take risks with pre-orders."

Chipmakers including Texas Instruments , STMicroelectronics and Broadcom issued disappointing guidance this week.

CSR said it expected fourth-quarter revenue to be between $230 million and $250 million, just short of consensus forecasts of $255 million, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll.

CSR's lack of a bluetooth-wifi combination chip has left it sidelined as rivals such as Broadcom, Qualcomm and Texas Instruments captured most of the smartphone market.

Van Beurden said on Wednesday its new combination chip was ready for internal validation. "We expect it to ramp in the second-half of 2012," he said. "We have a lead customer and broad-based interest for that product."

Analysts said the chip could boost CSR's prospects.

"Going forward, CSR remains cautious due to macro uncertainty," said analyst Lee Simpson at brokerage Jefferies.

"But recent combo chip tape-out gives us hope that the share price re-rate is still in the cards."

Shares in the group, which have nearly halved since Jan.1, touched a two-and-a-half-year low before recovering to stand 6 percent higher at 195 pence at 0831 GMT.

CSR met market expectations for the third quarter by posting revenue of $243.3 million, including a one-off contribution from its acquisition of Zoran Corp in August.

On a standalone basis, revenue was $209.2 million, down from $222.1 million, while adjusted earnings per share fell to $0.13 from $0.19, although it beat forecasts of $0.11. (Editing by Andrew Callus)