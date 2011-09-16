HONG KONG, Sept 16 China South Locomotive and Rolling Stock Corp Ltd (CSR) on Friday announced a fresh plan to raise up to 9 billion yuan ($1.4 billion) via private placement of A-shares to up to ten subscribers.

In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, CSR said it would sell up to 1.96 billion shares at not less than 4.46 yuan apiece to the investors.

The company also said that its board had cancelled the earlier proposed share sale due to "changes in capital market environment".

CSR had in June announced plans to raise up 11 billion yuan.

($1 = 6.392 Chinese Yuan) (Reporting by Nishant Kumar. Editing by Jane Merriman)