By Lauren Hirsch
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 16 Canadian convenience store
operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc is in the lead
to acquire CST Brands Inc, a U.S.-based convenience
store retailer, according to two sources familiar with the
matter.
San Antonio, Texas-based CST owns and operates convenience
stores and gas stations in Canada and the United States, and it
controls the general partner of gas station company CrossAmerica
Partners LP.
CST declined to comment. Couche-Tard did not immediately
respond to a request for comment.
The move highlights the level of consolidation in the
convenience store sector and reinforces Couche-Tard as one of
the most acquisitive players in the industry.
The news comes about two months after Reuters reported that
Couche-Tard and Japan's Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd had
submitted offers to acquire CST.
The Wall Street Journal first reported that Couche-Tard was
close to buying CST.
