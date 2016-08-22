Aug 22 Canadian convenience store operator
Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc said on Monday it agreed
to buy U.S. convenience store retailer CST Brands Inc in
a deal valued at about $4.4 billion, including debt.
Couche-Tard is offering CST Brands shareholders $48.53 per
share in cash, representing a premium of 2.15 percent to the
stock's Friday close.
The offer represents a premium of 41.9 percent to CST's
closing price on March 3, the last trading day before the
company said it would explore strategic alternatives.
Couche-Tard also agreed to sell some Canadian assets of CST
for about $750 million, after the deal closes.
(Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj
Kalluvila)