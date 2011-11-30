HONG KONG Nov 30 CST Mining Group Ltd
said on Wednesday that a proposed disposal of its
interest in the Mina Justa Project in Peru to Glencore
International AG had been terminated.
In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse CST said Glencore had
terminated the agreement and that it did not expect the
cancellation to adversely impact its existing business or
financial position.
CST said it would explore other options in relation to the
Mina Justa Project.
Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities
trader, said in July that it expected to close its $475 million
acquisition of a 70 percent stake in the owner of Peru's Mina
Justa copper project in October.
