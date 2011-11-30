HONG KONG Nov 30 Shares of CST Mining Group Ltd hit a record low on Wednesday after it terminated an agreement for the proposed disposal of its interest in the Mina Justa Project in Peru to Glencore International AG .

CST tumbled to an historic low of HK$0.078, down more than 20 percent from the previous close of HK$0.10. By 0158 GMT, it had pared some losses to trade 12 percent lower.

In a filing to the Hong Kong bourse CST said Glencore had terminated the agreement and it did not expect the cancellation to adversely impact its existing business or financial position.

Glencore, the world's largest diversified commodities trader, said in July that it expected to close its $475 million acquisition of a 70 percent stake in the owner of Peru's Mina Justa copper project in October. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee; Editing by Chris Lewis)