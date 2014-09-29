Sept 29 China's Shijiazhuang Changshan Textile Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Beiming Software for about 2.2 billion yuan (357.75 million US dollar) via share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 550 million yuan in private placement of shares

* Says shares to resume trading on September 30

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1wQOSVm; bit.ly/1Bvsj9u

