HONG KONG, April 26 CST Mining Group said on Thursday it had entered into an agreement to sell its interests in a Peruvian copper project for $505 million in cash to a subsidiary of Peruvian conglomerate Grupo Brescia.

CST said in a regulatory filing the potential sale of its interest in the Mina Justa Project in southern Peru is subject to the "purchaser's witholding of an estimate of Peruvian capital gains tax at closing."

The transaction will also need to be approved by CST shareholders before it can be completed.