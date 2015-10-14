CHICAGO Oct 14 Overall coal freight volumes at U.S. railroad CSX Corp in 2016 including exports could decline by a percentage in the "low double digits," the company's top executive said on Wednesday.

Chief executive Michael Ward told Reuters that domestic coal call drop in "high-single digits" next year, as low natural gas prices and the strong U.S. dollar are expected to continue to weigh on coal demand. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)