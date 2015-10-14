Government orders Wells Fargo to reinstate whistleblower
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
CHICAGO Oct 14 Overall coal freight volumes at U.S. railroad CSX Corp in 2016 including exports could decline by a percentage in the "low double digits," the company's top executive said on Wednesday.
Chief executive Michael Ward told Reuters that domestic coal call drop in "high-single digits" next year, as low natural gas prices and the strong U.S. dollar are expected to continue to weigh on coal demand. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks are prepared to cope with a potential rise in corporate loans in or at risk of default, the central bank said on Monday, a sign efforts by lenders to refinance looming debt maturities are slowly easing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.