a day ago
CSX freight train derails in Pennsylvania
Featured
UK acid attack survivors call for tougher sentences
Germany's long goodbye to coal despite Merkel's green push
Born this way? Exploring the science of gender identity
August 2, 2017 / 3:40 PM / a day ago

CSX freight train derails in Pennsylvania

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - CSX Corp said a freight train derailed in southern Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

No injuries were reported after the derailment in Hyndman, but the company said trains and shipments would be delayed between Connellsville and Cumberland, Maryland.

"Customers with freight traveling across these lines should expect service disruptions for one week as recovery crews are working to fully restore service through the area and making any infrastructure or equipment repairs that may be necessary, the company said on its website. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by David Gregorio)

