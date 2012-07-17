BRIEF-Atos SE acquires Zdata
* Atos acquires Zdata, a premier consulting firm with unparalleled expertise in big data solutions
July 17 CSX Corp reported higher quarterly profit and said revenue and volume were little changed from a year ago, as increases in consumer goods segments helped offset a drop in utility coal shipping.
Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX said on Tuesday that net income rose to $512 million, or 49 cents per share, in the second quarter from $506 million, or 46 cents per share a year before.
Quarterly operating revenue for the No. 2 publicly-held U.S. railroad operator held at about $3.01 billion in the quarter. (Reporting By Lynn Adler; editing by Carol Bishopric)
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.