NEW YORK, June 5 CSX Corp. shareholders
have approved a proposal to reimburse an activist investor,
Mantle Ridge Partners LP, $84 million for arranging the hiring
of new Chief Executive Hunter Harrison, according to a person
familiar with the matter.
Mantle Ridge had made the payment to extract Harrison early
from his previous employer, Canadian Pacific Railway,
where he had led a turnaround as CEO.
Mantle Ridge is one of CSX Corp's biggest shareholders with
a stake of 4.9 percent.
The proposal passed with around 93 percent of the
shareholders voting in favor of the reimbursement, said the
source, who was not allowed to be identified because the results
are not yet final.
The resolution is non-binding, and it is now up to the board
to make a final decision on whether the company should reimburse
Mantle Ridge.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Bernadette Baum)