NEW YORK, Sept 7 Hurricane Irene's net hit to
CSX Corp's CSX.N earnings came to $10 million to $15 million,
the railroad's chief financial officer estimated on Wednesday.
In a broadly moderating economy, most markets are
performing at or above second-quarter growth rates, CFO Oscar
Munoz said at the Dahlman Rose & Co Global Transportation
Conference in comments that were webcast.
"Most of our folks -- customers, shippers -- are not in a
dire, oh my God, the world is coming to an end" position
although consumer confidence has been shaken, he said.
"Corporate America ... industrial America, still has a
general level of positive outlook."
In a regulatory filing, CSX affirmed its positive long-term
financial outlook, estimating an 18 percent to 20 percent
annual compound growth rate in earnings per share through
2015.
Shares of the second-largest publicly held U.S. railroad
operator rose 1.3 percent to $20.63 in morning trading.
In July, CSX raised its export coal estimate to a record
above 40 million tons and said it would increase average
headcount by about 4 percent this year to support demand and
maintenance.
