BRIEF-Trevali announces deal to purchase Glencore's producing Rosh Pinah, Perkoa zinc mines
* Underwriters to buy on bought deal basis, 191.7 million subscription receipts of trevali for C$1.20/subscription receipt
Oct 20 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said on Monday that it had ended talks to buy No. 3 U.S. railroad operator CSX Corp.
The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Canadian Pacific had approached CSX about merging the two North American railroad operators, but that the offer had been rebuffed.
Canadian Pacific said in a statement on Monday that there were no further talks planned regarding the merger.
Officials at CSX were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee and Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings)
NEW YORK, March 13 Elliott Management's private equity division was among the firms that provided financing to Vista Equity Partners for its $3.6 billion purchase of Canada's DH Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.
* Trevali announces agreement to purchase glencore's producing rosh pinah and perkoa zinc mines- creating a premier global zinc producer