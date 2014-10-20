(Adds details, analyst comments, updates share price)
By Euan Rocha
Oct 20 Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd said
on Monday that it had ended talks to buy CSX Corp and
that the two companies planned no further discussions, sending
shares of the No. 3 U.S. railroad operator down nearly 3
percent.
A source familiar with the matter told Reuters recently that
the two railroads had held exploratory talks this month and that
they were contemplating whether to take things further. Neither
side had confirmed the talks, first reported by the Wall Street
Journal a week ago.
CP said on Monday that it had proposed an integrated
coast-to-coast combination that would have improved customer
service, promoted competition, alleviated congestion and
generated significant shareholder value.
Major North American railroads have been struggling to keep
up with demand, with record crop harvests, growing oil-by-rail
shipments and rising volumes of consumer goods moving by train.
However, analysts had cautioned service problems could make the
U.S. Surface Transportation Board, which regulates the industry,
skeptical about approving any deal.
CP, the No. 2 Canadian railroad operator, did not disclose
the reason for the termination of talks, but hinted strongly
that regulatory concerns were a huge factor.
"While regulatory concerns appear to be a major deterrent
for many railroads considering combinations, CP believes that
given the right structure between the right players, and having
thoughtful considerations and remedies to address shipper
concerns, regulatory approvals are achievable," the company said
in its statement.
CP said the industry's problems would only worsen without
immediate solutions, such as a customer-friendly, safety-focused
rail combination.
Officials at CSX were not immediately available for comment.
Its shares were down 2.8 percent at $32.91 in midday trading on
the New York Stock Exchange.
Wolfe Research analyst Scott Group said in a note to clients
on Monday that he would not rule out the possibility that CP and
CSX would resume discussions if shareholders begin to push for a
deal. But he added that while major mergers in the sector are
possible, they were unlikely to occur within the next five
years, due to the current regulatory environment.
Group also said CP shareholders would benefit even if the
company attempted a tie-up with another railway, such as Norfolk
Southern Corp or Berkshire Hathaway subsidiary
BNSF Railway Co.
CP Chief Executive Officer Hunter Harrison plans to discuss
railroad mergers and the need for a comprehensive North American
transportation policy in a special conference call on Tuesday.
The company reports third-quarter results earlier that day.
Shares of CP were down 1.6 percent at $221.48 on the Toronto
Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Sneha Banerjee and
Rohit T.K. in Bangalore; Editing by Simon Jennings and Lisa Von
Ahn)