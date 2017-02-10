Kinder Morgan Canada says raised C$5.5 bln for Trans Mountain
CALGARY, Alberta, June 16 Kinder Morgan Canada Ltd has raised C$5.5 billion ($4.16 billion) for its Trans Mountain pipeline expansion, the company said in a statement on Friday.
NEW YORK Feb 10 CSX Corp. has extended the director nomination deadline for its board of directors, giving the U.S. railroad company more time to reach an agreement with investor Mantle Ridge LP.
CSX, in a filing on Friday, said the deadline would be extended to Feb. 24. The original deadline was on Friday.
Mantle Ridge is teaming up with former Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CEO Hunter Harrison to pursue a plan to install the veteran turnaround specialist as CSX's CEO (Reporting by Michael Flaherty Editing by W Simon)
NEW YORK, June 16 Jana Partners, the hedge fund that Whole Foods Market Inc Chief Executive John Mackey lambasted as "greedy bastards," stands to make roughly $300 million from the sale of the grocery chain to Amazon.com Inc .
SAO PAULO, June 16 Cambuhy Investimentos Ltda and GP Investments Ltd are among firms considering a bid for Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, whose controlling shareholders are already working on a sale, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.