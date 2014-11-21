(Updates with CSX spokesman in fifth paragraph, Philadelphia
Energy Solutions comment in last.)
By Jarrett Renshaw
NEW YORK Nov 20 CSX Corp warned
customers on Thursday that a massive snowstorm in Buffalo, New
York, may cause delays of up to 48 hours on deliveries along its
main crude oil by rail route.
The warning comes as East Coast refiners are still dealing
with routine delays on the nation's crowded rail lines that have
resulted in supply shortages and production losses at one
facility at least.
The problems have been exacerbated by the region's newfound
reliance on Bakken crude oil from North Dakota, which is
credited with saving the local industry.
CSX warned customers on Thursday that shipments over the
Buffalo line should continue to expect delays of up to 48 hours.
"CSX is keeping its customers informed about the status of
their shipments," said CSX spokesman Rob Doolittle.
Norfolk Southern issued an embargo on Wednesday on
all shipments running through Buffalo, prompting Union Pacific
to do the same, according to a customer advisory
notice published online.
The CSX line carries crude from Chicago to Albany, New York,
where it is loaded onto ships that sail to Irving's refinery in
Saint John, New Brunswick, Canada, or taken to refineries in the
Philadelphia area. It passes through Buffalo, which is digging
out of more than five feet of snow.
Many trains bypass Albany and head south along the River
Line to Phillips 66's 238,000-barrel-per-day refinery in
Linden, New Jersey or Philadelphia Energy's Solutions
335,000-bpd refinery in Philadelphia, along with others in the
region.
Many East Coast refineries have built new offloading rail
terminals as they have become increasingly reliant on Bakken
crude oil from North Dakota. [id: nL1N0SX2KA]
Philadelphia Energy Solutions' rail terminal can handle up
to 210,000-bpd, while the terminal at the Linden refinery
handles up to 165,000-bpd. Both facilities are served by CSX.
A rail industry source said that any East Coast refiner
relying exclusively on CSX is going to need to look at other
options for securing a crude oil source during the disruption.
The refineries have been hurt by delays caused by congestion
and bad weather before.
Monroe Energy, a subsidiary of Delta Air Lines Inc.,
said rail congestion left them short 1 million barrels of crude
oil this summer, and the refinery was forced to limit production
last week because of a shortage.
Phillips 66 spokesman Dennis Nuss declined to comment.
Monroe Energy and Philadelphia Energy Solutions spokeswoman
Cherice Corley also declined comment.
