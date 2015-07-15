(Substitutes "CSX" for "CX" at beginning of first paragraph)

By Nick Carey

CHICAGO, July 15 CSX Corp, the No. 3 U.S. railroad, said it expects earnings per share to be flat in the third quarter compared with the same period last year, despite an expected drop in coal freight volumes of 15 percent.

Like all the major railroads, CSX has experienced a sharp drop in coal shipment this year as power plants have shifted to burning cheaper natural gas. Coal exports have also been hurt by the strong U.S. dollar.

In the third quarter of 2014, CSX reported earnings per share of 51 cents. The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said a recent train derailment in Maryville, Tennessee, should have around a penny impact on the quarter's earnings.

Thousands of Maryville residents were evacuated earlier this month after a train carrying chemicals derailed and caught fire.

CSX reported earnings late Tuesday that beat market expectations despite lower coal volumes that pushed revenue down 6 percent. The company benefited in the quarter from a lower fuel bill and improved productivity.

During a conference call Wednesday, CSX executives said the company also benefited from price increases during the quarter of 3.9 percent, or 3.5 percent excluding its declining coal business. (Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Alden Bentley and W Simon)