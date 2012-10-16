* Q3 shr $0.44 vs. $0.43 expected
* Q3 rev $2.89 bln
* Shares up 2.4 pct after hours
By Nick Zieminski
Oct 16 Weaker domestic coal shipments hurt
profit at U.S. railroad CSX Corp, which fell 2 percent
in the third quarter despite growth in export coal and
automotive shipments, but results beat estimates and CSX shares
rose 2.4 percent after hours.
Net income for the No. 2 publicly-held U.S. railroad
operator fell to $455 million, or 44 cents per share, in the
third quarter from $464 million, or 43 cents per share, a year
ago. The higher per-share figure reflected a stock buyback, CSX
said.
Analysts, on average, expected a profit of 43 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lower labor, fuel and other expenses reduced overall costs
by about $45 million. Lower volumes and more efficient use of
locomotives offset slightly higher fuel prices.
Revenue dipped 2 percent to $2.89 billion, slightly below
the average forecast of $2.93 billion.
Coal volumes slumped 16 percent in the quarter, and
shipments of farm products such as corn and ethanol also fell.
These offset higher shipments of food and consumer goods,
chemicals and, especially cars.
Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX generates more than a
quarter of its sales from coal shipments. It said economic
conditions were moderating but it still expects stronger margins
and profits for the full year.
CSX kicked off earnings season for U.S. railroads. It will
hold a conference call will analysts before the market opens on
Wednesday.
Earnings estimates came down after East Coast peer Norfolk
Southern Corp warned about profits last month, citing
weak coal shipments and lower fuel surcharge revenue. A shift to
low-cost natural gas has boosted utilities' stockpiles of coal,
reducing demand for additional supplies to generate electricity.
CSX, whose network stretches from Florida to Chicago and
Boston, and connects with major ports, ships about twice as much
domestic coal as it does coal for export.
CSX shares this year have outperformed the Dow Jones
transports index and Norfolk Southern, but have lagged
behind Union Pacific.
In after hours trading, CSX stock was up 2.4 percent at
$22.15.