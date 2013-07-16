July 16 CSX Corp beat Wall Street's profit estimates as the U.S. railroad company benefited from growth in merchandise and intermodal shipments that more than offset a drop in coal volumes. Its shares were up 2 percent after the bell.

For the quarter ended June 28, CSX saw intermodal volumes rise 2 percent, while coal fell 6 percent. The company also shipped more chemicals, phosphates and fertilizers, minerals and automotive parts.

Intermodal is the shipping of containers that can be moved from one form of transport to another, such as from train to ship.

Investors keep an eye on U.S. rail traffic which is considered an indicator of economic and manufacturing health because of the breadth of goods they carry.

CSX, the first of big railroads to report quarterly numbers for the season, earned 52 cents a share, or $535 million for the second quarter ended June 28, on revenue of nearly $3.1 billion. Last year, the company made 49 cents a share, or $512 million.

Wall Street was expecting earnings of 47 cents a share, on revenue of $3.02 billion, as per Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's operating income came in at $963 million, up from last year's $943 million. The company also maintained an operating ratio of around 68.6 percent, despite declining coal volumes.

Shares of Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX closed at $24.64 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were trading up at $25.05 after the bell.