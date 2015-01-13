(Adds details on fuel costs, oil business)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Jan 13 CSX Corp, the
third-largest U.S. railroad, on Tuesday reported a higher
quarterly profit that was in line with analyst expectations and
said it expected a strong increase in its freight business and
double-digit earnings growth during 2015.
CSX's fourth-quarter profit rose on the back of an 11
percent rise in coal shipments, a 5 increase in intermodal and 5
percent for its "merchandise" shipments that include
agricultural, chemical and construction products. The railroad
reported a 6 percent rise in revenue for all three business
segments.
"(W)e expect to continue growing our intermodal and
merchandise businesses faster than the economy, pricing above
inflation, and driving efficient asset utilization," Chief
Executive Officer Michael Ward said in a statement.
Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX reported a net profit of
$491 million, up 15 percent from $426 million a year earlier.
CSX reported quarterly earnings of 49 cents per share, a
near 17 percent increase from the 42 cents per share posted for
the fourth quarter of 2013. Wall Street analysts had expected
earnings per share of 49 cents for the quarter.
The railroad reported revenue of $3.2 billion, from $3.03
billion in 2013 and slightly above analyst expectations of $3.18
billion.
During the quarter CSX's oil expenditures dropped nearly 12
percent to $361 million from $408 million as the price of oil
fell. The fuel surcharges the company uses to pass on higher
fuel costs to customers dipped to $284 million from $292
million. There is always a time lag between spikes and drops in
the price of oil and the change in a railroad's surcharges.
But while the railroad was paying less for diesel fuel for
its locomotives in the fourth quarter, CSX said the main driver
for the rise in its chemicals business came from crude oil and
other fuel shipments to East Coast refineries "due to increased
supply of crude oil from domestic shale drilling activity."
Like the other major U.S. railroads, CSX has been playing
catch up with an unexpected rise in demand over the past year as
the economy has grown, adding locomotives and crews to handle
more freight.
In after-market trading CSX shares were up nearly 1 percent
at $33.86.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by G Crosse and Lisa
Shumaker)