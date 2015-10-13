CHICAGO Oct 13 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Tuesday reported a slightly lower quarterly net profit as revenues were driven down primarily by slumping coal volumes, but its earnings beat expectations thanks in part to cost-reduction initiatives.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company reported third-quarter net income of $507 million or 52 cents per share, down from $509 million or 51 cents per share a year earlier.

Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of 50 cents.

