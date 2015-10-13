CHICAGO Oct 13 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp
on Tuesday reported a slightly lower quarterly net
profit as revenues were driven down primarily by slumping coal
volumes, but its earnings beat expectations thanks in part to
cost-reduction initiatives.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company reported
third-quarter net income of $507 million or 52 cents per share,
down from $509 million or 51 cents per share a year earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share of 50
cents.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Chris Reese)