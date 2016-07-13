BRIEF-Tolima Gold says amendment of debentures extends maturity date
* Tolima Gold Inc - amendment of debentures extends maturity date of debentures from January 31, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
CHICAGO, July 13 CSX Corp, the third-largest U.S. railroad, on Wednesday reported a lower second-quarter net profit, driven by an overall decline in freight volumes of 9 percent.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company posted net income of $445 million, or 47 cents per share, down nearly 20 percent from $553 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had on average had expected earnings per share of 44 cents. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Richard Chang)
* Tolima Gold Inc - amendment of debentures extends maturity date of debentures from January 31, 2017 to April 30, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Everbridge announces critical event management and acquisition of IDV Solutions
* Announces today that it has entered into a $25 million revolving credit facility provided by Seadrill, its majority shareholder, and maturing March 31, 2017