CHICAGO, July 13 CSX Corp, the third-largest U.S. railroad, on Wednesday posted a lower second-quarter net profit that beat expectations as lower costs partly offset a 34 percent drop in coal volumes.

The railroad's shares rose more than 4 percent on the news which came before the market closed.

Like all the other major railroads, CSX has been hit by weak commodities prices, especially for coal. This has led to sharp declines in shipments that industry experts call a "freight recession." U.S. railroads have raced to cut costs by furloughing workers, mothballing locomotives and streamlining operations.

On Wednesday the Association of American Railroads said that through July 9, freight on all U.S. railroads was down 7.7 percent in 2016 from the year-ago period.

Overall freight volumes at CSX were down 9 percent from the year-ago quarter, the company said in a statement. All freight classes declined except for automotive, which rose 1 percent, and minerals, up 13 percent.

Coal has traditionally been a high-margin business for U.S. railroads. But low fuel prices have prompted utilities to switch to cheaper natural gas, while coal exports have been hurt by the strong U.S. dollar.

CSX cut costs by $183 million, or 9 percent, during the quarter.

"CSX continued to drive strong customer service and network efficiency in a challenging market, which is expected to persist throughout this year," Chief Executive Michael Ward said in the statement.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company posted net income of $445 million, or 47 cents per share, down nearly 20 percent from $553 million, or 56 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts had on average had expected earnings per share of 44 cents.

Revenue totaled $2.7 billion, down from $3.1 billion in the year-ago quarter.

CSX shares closed up 4.4 percent at $28.21, before paring gains to 3.7 percent in extended trading. The stock is up 8.7 percent so far this year. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Richard Chang)