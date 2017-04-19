BRIEF-Nucor expects Q2 profit in range of $1.00-$1.05/shr
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
CHICAGO, April 19 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on Wednesday reported a higher first-quarter profit because of rising freight volumes across most of the markets it covers and rate increases for its customers.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad posted first-quarter net profit of $362 million or 39 cents a share, up from $356 million or 37 cents per share a year earlier. (Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Peter Cooney)
* Nucor corp - expects q2 results to be in range of $1.00 to $1.05 per diluted share
* linde North America-new production jv with Air Products to build a large-scale air separation unit and industrial gas liquefier in glenmont, NY
June 15 Nike Inc said on Thursday it would cut about 2 percent of its global workforce as part of efforts to simplify its organizational structure, that will bring down its business segments to four from six.