CHICAGO Oct 14 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on
Tuesday reported third-quarter profit that rose from a year
earlier, beating forecasts, driven by a 7 percent increase in
freight volumes across most of its markets as the U.S. economy
continued to grow.
CSX reported earnings per share of 51 cents, up from 45
cents a year ago and beating the 48 cents expected by Wall
Street analysts. Revenue for the quarter rose 8 percent from a
year earlier to $3.2 billion, above the $3.15 billion analysts
had forecast.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it expects
modest earnings growth for the full year, but anticipates
double-digit growth in 2015.
