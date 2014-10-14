(New throughout, adds details, background)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Oct 14 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp on
Tuesday reported a rise in third-quarter profit, beating
forecasts and predicting double-digit growth for 2015 as it
moved more freight on its network due to a growing U.S. economy.
CSX will stay focused on a strategy that will enable it "to
grow faster than the economy," raise prices above inflation and
make needed strategic investments, Chief Executive Michael Ward
said in a statement accompanying the results.
Some analysts said the capital-intensive railroad industry
is poised to raise prices as it invests to overcome service
delays that have angered customers. The top U.S. rail regulator
has ordered detailed weekly freight service reports after months
of congestion that hit the grain and power industries
particularly hard.
CSX's profit increase was driven by a 7 percent increase in
freight volumes across most of its markets as the U.S. economy
continued to grow.
CSX reported earnings per share of 51 cents, up from 45
cents a year ago and beating the 48 cents expected by Wall
Street analysts. Revenue for the quarter rose 8 percent from a
year earlier to $3.2 billion, above the $3.15 billion analysts
had forecast.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it expects
modest earnings growth for the full year, but anticipates
double-digit growth and higher profit margins in 2015.
On Sunday, the Wall Street Journal reported that CSX had
rebuffed a takeover bid from No. 2 Canadian railroad Canadian
Pacific Railway Ltd. Such a deal would face regulatory hurdles
from the STB that some analysts think would be hard to overcome.
Both companies declined to comment on the report.
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by David Gregorio)