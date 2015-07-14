(Adds details of profits, background, stock price)
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, July 14 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp
on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly net profit,
beating forecasts as productivity gains and lower fuel prices
offset a drop in coal volumes that took a bite out of revenue.
CSX shares jumped more than 3 percent in after-market
trading, as the company also largely maintained its earnings
outlook for the year despite the hit to its coal business.
Like all the major railroads, CSX has been pummeled by a
decline in coal volumes as power plants have switched to burning
more natural gas due to lower prices for that fuel. Meanwhile,
coal exports have been hurt by the strong U.S. dollar.
Analysts have lowered estimates for the sector in recent
weeks, citing ongoing coal weakness, but also poor grain
shipments and a faltering crude-by-rail business.
CSX said coal revenue for the quarter fell 15 percent,
contributing to an overall sales decline of 6 percent. The
company said it expects coal volumes to be down approximately 10
percent for the full year.
But CSX received a boost from a fuel bill of $263 million
for the quarter, 37 percent lower than the $416 is paid out in
the second quarter of 2014. The company managed overall to lower
second-quarter expenses by 9 percent.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based company reported a
second-quarter net profit of $553 million or 56 cents per share,
up nearly 5 percent from $529 million or 53 cents per share a
year earlier.
Analysts had expected earnings per share of 53 cents.
CSX said it expects to deliver mid to high single-digit
percentage earnings per share growth in 2015, but added "the
upper end of that range has become more challenging given the
current energy environment."
The company reported revenue for the quarter of $3.06
billion compared with $3.24 billion a year earlier.
Analysts had expected revenue of $3.12 billion.
In after-market trading CSX shares were trading up 3.2
percent at $33.11.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by David Gregorio)