By Nick Carey
CHICAGO Jan 12 No. 3 U.S. railroad CSX Corp
on Tuesday reported a lower quarterly net profit, citing
a drop in freight volumes, and said the weak global economy and
U.S. industrial markets would weigh on results in the coming
year.
"With negative global and industrial market trends projected
for 2016, full-year earnings per share are expected to be down
compared to 2015, chief executive Michael Ward said in a
statement. "CSX will continue to be rigorous about efficiency,
resources and service quality in order to maximize shareholder
value."
The news sent the company's stock down nearly 2 percent in
after-market trading.
The company said freight volumes fell 6 percent in the
fourth quarter, with a huge 32 percent decline in the amount of
coal hauled.
The major U.S. railroads all suffered from a significant
drop in coal volumes throughout 2015 as utilities switched to
burning cheaper natural gas amid slumping energy prices. The
strong U.S. dollar has also hurt coal exports.
With the exception of automotive shipments, which rose 5
percent in the fourth quarter versus a year ago, and minerals
for housing and construction, which were up 4 percent, all other
freight types were down during the quarter.
The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad reported
fourth-quarter net income of $466 million or 48 cents per share,
down 5 percent from $491 million or 49 cents per share a year
earlier.
Analysts had on average expected earnings per share for the
quarter of 46 cents.
Revenue in the quarter was $2.78 billion, down nearly 13
percent from $3.19 billion a year earlier. Analysts had expected
revenue for the quarter of $2.86 billion.
In after-hours trading, CSX shares were down almost 2
percent at $23.25.
(Reporting By Nick Carey; Editing by Andrew Hay and James
Dalgleish)