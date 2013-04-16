April 16 CSX Corp, the No. 2 U.S. railroad, posted a higher quarterly profit as strong business in merchandise and intermodal helped offset its struggles with the coal business

Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX relies on coal shipments for nearly a third of its revenue.

CSX earned $459 million, or 45 cents a share, in the first quarter, on revenue of nearly $3 billion. Last year, the company earned $449 million, or 43 cents a share. Revenue came in at $2.96 billion.