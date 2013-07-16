July 16 CSX Corp posted a bigger quarterly profit as the company continues to see benefits from its intermodal business, offsetting a fall-off in coal volumes.

CSX, the first of big railroads to report quarterly numbers for the season earned 52 cents a share, or $535 million for the second quarter ended June 28, on revenue of nearly $3.1 billion. Last year, the company made 49 cents a share, or $512 million.

Shares of Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX closed at $24.64 Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. They were trading up at $26 after the bell.