MOSCOW, Sept 29 Russia's TransCreditBank (TCB), an arm of state-controlled VTB , expects to issue additional shares worth 7.6 billion roubles ($240 million) to finance expansion, an executive with VTB said on Thursday.

"It will be a public issue, and we are expecting that VTB will fully buy it out," Ekaterina Petelina, a board member with VTB, told journalists.

Russian Railways, which holds a 25 percent stake plus one share in TCB and has agreed to fully sell its holdings to VTB by 2014, will find its stake diluted to 21.8 percent after the issue.

TCB said the new issue would be used to boost its loan book, which will help it increase net profit to 14.6 billion roubles in 2013, up from 9 billion roubles targeted for this year.

Petelina added that the new issue was expected to be registered by the end of February 2012. ($1 = 31.853 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Will Waterman)