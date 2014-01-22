BRIEF-GSV Capital Corp - Qtrly net investment income $0.17per share
* GSV Capital Corp. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
Jan 22 CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd
* Says its banking unit plans to issue up to T$35 billion ($1.2 billion) worth of subordinated financial debentures
Source text on Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* GSV Capital Corp. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Anticipates that annual report on form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2016 will be filed prior to March 31, 2017
* LPL Financial Holdings - total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of february were about $528 billion, a 2.1 percent increase compared to end of jan