BRIEF-Neptune to buy 2.4 pct stake in Bluehole
* Says it will buy 166,666 shares in Bluehole, which is engaged in online and mobile game development, to secure strategic partnership
TAIPEI Aug 26 Taiwan's CTBC Financial Holdings has called off its investment in China's CITIC Bank International (China) Ltd, cancelling its second deal in less than one month.
"It's been more than a year since both sides signed the contract ... Both have agreed to end the contracts," CTBC, parent of Taiwan's biggest credit card issuer, said in a statement late on Thursday.
CTBC said last year that it would buy 100 percent of CITIC Bank International (China) Limited for T$11.67 billion ($368.63 million).
Earlier this month it said its subsidiary CTBC Bank would stop acquiring a 51 percent stake in the Malaysian branch of Royal Bank of Scotland. [nL4N1AP46K} ($1 = 31.6580 Taiwan dollars) (Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Says it will buy 166,666 shares in Bluehole, which is engaged in online and mobile game development, to secure strategic partnership
PARIS, Jan 31 U.S. President Donald Trump's administration poses a grave risk to international trade and Europe will have to stand up to him to prevent the collapse of global economic institutions, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN, Jan 31 South Africa's Post Office Group will submit an application to register its financial services unit, Postbank, as a bank by July 3, a document handed out in parliament showed.