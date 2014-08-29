BRIEF-Bank Saint Petersburg FY 2016 profit for period RUB 4.3 billion, up 18.2% YR/YR
TAIPEI Aug 29 Taiwan's CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd said Friday that its insurance unit was taking a 19.99 percent stake in a Chinese life insurer.
CTBC Life, the insurance unit of one of Taiwan's biggest private financial holding groups, will acquire the stake in ABC Life Insurance Co Ltd for 1.71 billion yuan ($278 million), the parent company said in a statement.
CTBC Life will have one board member seat and an independent board member seat, as well as a supervisor seat at the Chinese insurance company, CTBC Financial said. (1 US dollar = 6.1430 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by J.R. Wu; Editing by Ryan Woo)
March 22 Shanghai Tianchen Co Ltd: * Says it will pay 0.3 yuan per 10 shares as 2016 dividend Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/HtH1H2 Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
