TAIPEI, March 7 Taiwan's financial regulator approved a deal for CTBC Financial Holding Co to buy a 35.6 percent stake in Thailand's LH Financial Group for 16.6 billion baht ($473.20 million), according to a statement on its website.

The deal was announced last year in March, signalling the latest expansion by Taiwan's banks which have been moving into China and Southeast Asia to diversify revenue from their competitive home market.

($1 = 35.0800 baht) (Reporting by Jess Macy Yu; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)