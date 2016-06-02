TAIPEI, June 2 CTBC Financial Holding Co Ltd expects the profit contribution of its overseas business to hit 50 percent in the next five years from 32 percent at the end of 2015 as earnings from acquisitions continue to flow in, its president said on Thursday.

CTBC and peer Fubon Financial Holding Co Ltd are leading Taiwanese banks in venturing abroad into markets such as Southeast Asia, in the face of a slowing domestic economy and the lowest return on assets among regional banking sectors.

The bank also plans to raise its competitiveness in China having agreed to buy China CITIC Bank International Ltd for T$11.67 billion ($358.33 million). That deal will also involve the target's parent, China CITIC Bank Corp Ltd , buying 3.8 percent of CTBC.

But CTBC must first combine the operations of its mainland branches and subsidiary to gain Chinese regulatory approval for the deal. In the meantime, CTBC and China CITIC Bank have pledged to maintain the agreement at least until May 2017, CTBC president Daniel Wu said in an interview.

($1 = 32.5680 Taiwan dollars)