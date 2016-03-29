UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TAIPEI, March 29 CTBC Financial Holding Co , the parent of Taiwan's biggest credit card issuer, is in talks to buy a stake of up to 40 percent in Thai firm LH Financial Group's banking unit, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The potential deal is worth around T$15 billion ($450 million) and is subject to regulatory clearance, the person said, declining to be identified as the matter had yet to be made public.
The deal is a non-binding proposal subject to approvals in both Taiwan and Thailand, the person said.
LH Financial officials could not be reached immediately for comment.
(Reporting by Faith Hung; Additional reporting by Emily Chan in TAIPEI and Khettiya Jittapong in BANGKOK; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
