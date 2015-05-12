TAIPEI May 12 CTBC Financial Holding,
parent of Taiwan's biggest credit card issuer, said on Tuesday
it would buy smaller rival Taiwan Life Insurance via a
share swap in a deal estimated at T$32.35 billion ($1.05
billion).
Investors of Taiwan Life would get 1.44 CTBC stocks for
every share they own, CTBC said in a statement, adding the deal
is subject to local regulatory approval.
The deal marked the latest merger in Taiwan's overcrowded
financial industry, in which the government has urged mergers to
boost competitiveness.
Cathay Financial, the island's biggest financial
firm by assets, said in January one of its units had agreed to
buy a 40 percent stake in Indonesia's Bank Mayapada
Internasional Tbk PT for $278 million.
Before the announcement, Taiwan Life shares ended up 1.7
percent at T$30.4, while CTBC shares rose 2.2 percent to T$23.2.
(Reporting by Emily Chan; Writing by Faith Hung; Editing by
Janet Lawrence)