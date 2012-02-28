* Lowers payout to $80 mln in 2012 from $130 mln in 2011

* Says to grow business via investments

* Reports $24.5 mln net loss vs $75.3 mln year-ago profit

* Adjusted net income rises 5 pct to $61.4 mln

* Shares fall 3.6 pct (Releads, adds details, CEO comments)

By Maria Kiselyova

MOSCOW, Feb 28 Russian broadcaster CTC Media said it would cut dividends in favour of investing in programming to attract viewers, after a decline in the audience share of its flagship entertainment channel.

"We are investing in programming and we need more cash for that," acting chief executive Boris Podolsky said during a conference call with analysts on Tuesday.

"The shareholders and management consider CTC a growth company so we would rather invest money if we see the opportunity to increase the value of the business overall. Dividends will be a secondary priority in this sense."

CTC, 38 percent owned by Sweden's Modern Times Group , intends to pay $80 million in dividends in 2012, down from $130 million last year.

The board has approved a $0.13 dividend -- or a total $21 million -- to be paid in the first quarter, while payouts for the rest of 2012 will be subject to CTC Media's financials.

National Media Group -- one of the largest private media holdings in Russia -- owns a 25 percent stake in CTC Media after its subsidiary Telcrest Investments bought out Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group last year.

Its Nasdaq-listed stock was down 3.6 percent by 1436 GMT.

CTC, which runs entertainment TV channels and production companies in Russia and other former Soviet states, did not provide revenue outlook for 2012.

The TV advertising market may grow by close to 5 percent in rouble terms this year, and ad prices could on average increase by between 5 and 10 percent, said Podolsky.

In 2011, the company's operating revenue rose 27 percent to $766 million, growing 6 percent year on year in the fourth quarter alone to almost $237 million.

It also reported a $24.5 million net loss for the fourth quarter of 2011 compared to a $75.3 million year-ago profit, after recording a non-cash impairment charge.

The charge of $89.6 million related to goodwill and was booked to "reflect a more conservative outlook due to the prevailing economic uncertainty and euro zone financial crisis", the company said in a statement.

Adjusted net income amounted to $61.4 million in the fourth quarter, a year-on-year increase of 5 percent. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by John Bowker and David Hulmes)