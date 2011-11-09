* Says may be left with unsold inventory

Nov 9 Russian broadcaster CTC Media is seeing signs of a slowdown in advertiser demand and warned it may be left with unsold inventory in the fourth quarter of the year.

The company, which runs entertainment TV channels and production companies in Russia and other former Soviet states, is forecasting like-for-like total operating revenue growth of between 9 percent and 11 percent in rouble terms for the full year .

CTC also said on Tuesday that net income fell 33 percent to $16.4 million in the third quarter compared with $24.3 million a year ago . Adjusted net income rose 23 percent from $24.3 million to $29.9 million.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net profit of $25.1 million. [ID: nL5E7M20N0]

CTC is 25 percent owned by National Media Group (NMG) -- one of the largest private media holdings in Russia -- after its subsidiary Telcrest Investments bought out Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group earlier this year.

Sweden's Modern Times Group (MTG) (MTGb.ST) is CTC's biggest shareholder with just over 38 percent stake.

