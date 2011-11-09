* Says may be left with unsold inventory
* Forecasts 9-11 pct revenue growth in 2011
* Q3 net profit of $29.9 mln, beats forecast
Nov 9 Russian broadcaster CTC Media is
seeing signs of a slowdown in advertiser demand and warned it
may be left with unsold inventory in the fourth quarter of the
year.
The company, which runs entertainment TV channels and
production companies in Russia and other former Soviet states,
is forecasting like-for-like total operating revenue growth
of between 9 percent and 11 percent in rouble terms for the full
year .
CTC also said on Tuesday that net income fell 33
percent to $16.4 million in the third quarter compared with
$24.3 million a year ago . Adjusted net income
rose 23 percent from $24.3 million to $29.9 million.
Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a net profit of
$25.1 million. [ID: nL5E7M20N0]
CTC is 25 percent owned by National Media Group (NMG) -- one
of the largest private media holdings in Russia -- after its
subsidiary Telcrest Investments bought out Russian billionaire
Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group earlier this year.
Sweden's Modern Times Group (MTG) (MTGb.ST) is CTC's biggest
shareholder with just over 38 percent stake.
(Reporting By Megan Davies; Editing by John Bowker)