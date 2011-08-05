* Q2 net profit at $38.5 mln vs $36.4 mln poll forecast

* Revenues up 38 pct yr/yr to $204.5 mln, above forecast

* OIBDA grows 82 pct to forecast-beating $65.95 mln

* Maintains full-year sales, core profit margin guidance

(Adds more results, company comment, ownership)

MOSCOW, Aug 5 Russian broadcaster CTC Media CTCM.O posted on Friday a forecast-beating 84 percent jump in second-quarter net profit and reiterated its full-year outlook amid continued advertising market growth.

Net profit came in at $38.5 million, Russia's biggest broadcaster outside state control said in a statement, compared with $20.9 million a year ago and a $36.4 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. [ID:nLDE772102]

CTC, which runs entertainment TV channels and production companies in Russia and other former Soviet states, also saw earnings rise nearly 70 percent from the previous quarter.

Revenues rose 38 percent year-on-year on a comparable basis to a better-than-forecast $204.5 million, and were up 24 percent from the first quarter, reflecting a seasonal pick-up in advertising activity.

Operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) grew 82 percent on year to $65.95 million versus a $61.6 million poll figure, with OIBDA margin spiking to 32.3 percent from 24.4 percent a year ago.

"We have fully captured the growth in the Russian TV advertising market in the second quarter, with healthy demand levels and rising prices for our premium audiences," Chief Executive Anton Kudryashov said in a statement.

The company reiterated its full-year forecast for 20 percent sales growth in rouble terms and the OIBDA margin in a 34 to 36 percent range. In the second quarter, rouble revenues increased 28 percent, year-on-year.

CTC is 25 percent owned by National Media Group (NMG) -- one of the largest private media holdings in Russia -- after its subsidiary Telcrest Investments bought out Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group earlier this year.

Sweden's Modern Times Group (MTG) (MTGb.ST) is CTC's biggest shareholder with just over 38 percent stake. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alfred Kueppers)