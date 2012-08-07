BRIEF-Elliott Management sent letter to Arconic board reiterating to consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
* Elliott Management Corp sent letter to Arconic board reiterating its recommendation that board consider hiring Larry Lawson as next CEO
MOSCOW Aug 7 Russian broadcaster CTC Media said on Tuesday its second-quarter net profit fell 11 percent, year-on-year, to $34.05 million, dragged down by lower sales and audience share.
Revenues decreased 8 percent to $187.6 million, the company said in a statement, due mainly to the depreciation of the Russian rouble against the dollar, while in rouble terms the revenues were up 2 percent.
The company also said its operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) decreased 18 percent to $54.1 million, for an OIBDA margin of 28.8 percent - down from 32.3 percent a year ago. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)
Feb 23 The New York Stock Exchange will conduct a trial run of Snap Inc's initial public offering on Saturday, according to a notice given last week to stock traders, in anticipation of what is expected to be the biggest U.S. technology IPO in nearly five years.
BRUSSELS, Feb 23 Alphabet Inc's Google and subsidiary Jigsaw launched on Thursday a new technology to help news organisations and online platforms identify abusive comments on their websites.