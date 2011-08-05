MOSCOW Aug 5 CTC Media CTCM.O, Russia's biggest broadcaster outside state control, reported on Friday a 84 percent jump in second-quarter net profit, beating market expectations.

Net profit came in at $38.5 million compared with $20.9 million a year ago and a $36.4 million average forecast in a Reuters poll. [ID:nLDE772102]

Revenues rose 38 percent to a better-than-forecast $204.5 million, and operating income before depreciation and amortisation (OIBDA) increased 82 percent to $65.95 million. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)