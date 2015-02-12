SEOUL Feb 12 Hong Kong's Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd agreed to invest $2.6 billion to build a casino resort in Incheon, the agency operating the South Korean city's economic free zone said on Thursday.

The resort will be built in two stages between 2015-2019 and 2019-2022 respectively, the agency said in a statement.

