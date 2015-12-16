Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Dec 16 China TransInfo Technology Co Ltd :
* Says China TransInfo Technology issues about 46.7 million new shares for 38.56 yen per share through private placement
* co raises about 1.8 billion yuan in total
Source text in Chinese: hsvp.com/2088
Further company coverage:
(Beijing Briefs)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order