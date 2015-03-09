* Pacritinib reduced spleen size by 35 pct
* Second study to compare better with current treatment
* Shares jump as much as 10.9 pct
(Adds analysts comments, background, updates shares)
By Vidya L Nathan
March 9 CTI BioPharma Corp's
experimental blood cancer drug achieved the main goal of a
late-stage study, but at least two analysts said the pill would
not directly compete with Incyte Corp's treatment.
The company's shares shot up 10.9 percent in early morning
trading, but were up only 4 percent at midday on the Nasdaq.
CTI BioPharma said on Monday its pacritinib significantly
reduced the size of the spleen in patient's suffering from
myelofibrosis, a form of blood cancer that makes the bone marrow
produce too much of any type of blood cell.
"... we could see pacritinib ultimately finding a niche in
the (myelofibrosis) market among low platelet patients and
perhaps taking incremental share away from Incyte," Wells Fargo
Securities analysts wrote in a note.
UBS Investment Research analysts also said CTI's drug was
not a direct threat to Incyte's Jakafi, the only treatment for
myelofibrosis to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration.
A second late-stage study would determine how well
pacritinib would compete with Jakafi, Janney Montgomery Scott's
David Lebowitz said.
Jakafi, approved in November 2011, generated $357.6 million
in revenue last year. Baxter International Inc bought
the rights to sell pacritinib in November 2013.
Nearly 18,000 patients are estimated to live with
myelofibrosis in the United States, CTI said.
The differentiating factor between the two drugs was that
patients whose platelet counts went down, a condition called
thrombocytopenia, responded to pacritinib.
CTI said its pill was significantly better than the "best
available therapy" prescribed by patients' doctors. The
therapies, however, did not include JAK 2 inhibitors.
Jakafi and pacritinib belong to a class of cancer-fighting
drugs called JAK inhibitors, which disrupt production of a
protein key to regulating the immune system and contributes to
the growth of cancer cells.
Pacritinib brought down spleen size by 35 percent, CTI said
but did not disclose in how many patients.
Jakafi had achieved the same target in 45 percent patients
in its late-stage study.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza, Ted Kerr and Joyjeet Das)