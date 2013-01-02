NEW YORK Jan 2 CTIA, the U.S. wireless industry
group, said it plans to combine its two annual trade shows into
one autumn event starting in 2014, as it vies to become a stage
for product launches before the end-of-year holiday shopping
season.
The trade group, whose members include the top U.S. wireless
service providers such as Verizon Wireless , AT&T
Inc and Sprint Nextel, said on Wednesday that its
first combined show will take place in September 2014 in Las
Vegas.
It has traditionally staged a trade show in the spring and
autumn each year but its biggest event, the spring CTIA Show,
has been increasingly overshadowed by the Consumer Electronics
Show held in Las Vegas each January, and Mobile World Congress
held in February in Barcelona.
The announcement comes less than a week before the kick-off
of the 2013 Consumer Electronics Show, which starts Jan. 8.
CTIA said it sees the timing of the 2014 show as a good
platform for exhibitors "to debut mobile consumer products and
services heading into the annual holiday buying season."
Sprint, the No. 3 U.S. mobile service provider, already said
on Wednesday that the 2014 show will be key to its plans for
announcing its latest products and services.
CTIA, whose first trade show was held in May 1985 in
Washington, D.C., has not disclosed its attendance numbers for
the last few years.